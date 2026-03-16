Date Taken: 12.17.2025 Date Posted: 03.17.2026 18:56 Photo ID: 9571205 VIRIN: 251217-Z-UF872-2004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

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This work, Alaska Air National Guard Member's Readiness and Willingness to Help Saves a Life [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.