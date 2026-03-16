Alaska Air National Guard Member's Readiness and Willingness to Help Saves a Life

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Anthony Lesle, 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 168th Transportation Flight, discusses vehicle maintenance statuses at the 168th Wing, ensuring fleet readiness in support of operations and winter conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — What began as a father-daughter evening at an Armed Services YMCA Father-Daughter Gala quickly turned into a life-saving moment when an Alaska Air National Guard Airman used his training to assist an unresponsive Fairbanks resident.

Master Sgt. Anthony Lesle, a member of the Alaska Air National Guard, was out with his daughter following the event when the incident unfolded. While stopping at a nearby restaurant to share a bite to eat, he heard shouting coming from across the parking lot as they parked near the entrance.

“At first, I thought it was an argument,” he said. “I looked back, but it looked like clothes on the ground from afar, and then I thought, oh, they are picking up a dog or something.”

Moments later, he looked again and noticed a person lying on the ground and a man pacing frantically while speaking on the phone. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Lesle told his daughter to remain in the car and rushed over to help.

“I asked if he needed help and took over communication with emergency services,” Lesle said.

After assessing the situation, he checked for a pulse but found none. With guidance from emergency dispatch, he immediately began administering chest compressions. Due to safety concerns, he made the critical decision to perform chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth, providing effective lifesaving aid without additional risk. His initial thought was, "What can I do to help?”

“I knew she needed immediate attention,” he said. “You have to get blood flowing to the brain. After several minutes of CPR, the woman regained a pulse.”

“In the end, you hope they get a second chance to recover,” he said.

His actions made a meaningful difference in his community, and he said he is grateful he was able to assist when it mattered most.

Lesle credits both his military training and life experiences for preparing him to respond effectively. As well as his commitment to maintaining CPR certification. Since 2005, he has been involved in fitness and readiness programs within his unit, keeping his CPR training up to date.

“It also helps to remain calm when you are not as close to the person emotionally,” he said.

This was not the first time Lesle had responded to an emergency. During a family trip to Hawaii, he was at the beach and assisted an injured boogie boarder to get out of the water. He has also responded to emergencies involving his own child choking and a snowmachine accident involving a friend.

Years earlier, a snowmachining accident involving a friend left a lasting impact on him. While riding on the trail, his friend crashed into a bridge and was found lying injured on the ice, breathing irregularly. He immediately called 911 and asked what he could do. He was told help was on the way. In the aftermath, and following the friend’s death, he reflected that he could have done more despite not being instructed to act. That experience reinforced his instinct to help and motivated him to stay trained, ask questions, and be fully prepared to respond without hesitation.

“Those moments stay with you,” he said. “They make you want to be better prepared next time.”

Reflecting on a past experience where he questioned whether he could have done more, Lesle said those moments reinforced his desire to help.

“With our training, you’ve got to be able to do something,” he said.

Despite the high-stress situation, Lesle remained composed, relying on both his military training and personal experience. He provided a clear and detailed account of the incident to emergency responders upon their arrival.

For Lesle, the motivation to act is simple.

“I would hope someone would do the same for my family or me,” he said.

A Master Sgt. with 24 years of service in the 168th Wing, Leslie serves as a mission-generating vehicle and equipment mechanic. Having grown up attending school on Eielson Air Force Base, his decision to serve was influenced early in life.

“I think that was part of why I wanted to join,” he said. “After 9/11, I knew I wanted to serve.”

His actions in Fairbanks highlight how training, preparedness, and a willingness to act can make a critical difference not only on duty but in the community.