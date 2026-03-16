Charlie Company 6k Hike

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Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, prepare to conduct a 6-kilometer hike on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 7, 2026. Hikes are training events that help condition recruits through exercise, build morale, and foster a sense of belonging among recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Jordy Morales)