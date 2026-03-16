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    Charlie Company 6k Hike [Image 1 of 5]

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    Charlie Company 6k Hike

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct a 6-kilometer hike on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 7, 2026. Hikes are training events that help condition recruits through exercise, build morale, and foster a sense of belonging among recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 18:28
    Photo ID: 9571190
    VIRIN: 260307-M-JM917-1013
    Resolution: 4990x3327
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Charlie Company 6k Hike [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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