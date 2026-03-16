Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct a 6-kilometer hike on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 7, 2026. Hikes are training events that help condition recruits through exercise, build morale, and foster a sense of belonging among recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 18:28
|Photo ID:
|9571193
|VIRIN:
|260307-M-JM917-3059
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|9.81 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company 6k Hike [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.