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    Arrival of CMA CGM Brazil in Port of NY & NJ in 2020 [Image 3 of 4]

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    Arrival of CMA CGM Brazil in Port of NY &amp; NJ in 2020

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by JoAnne Castagna 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    The arrival of the CMA CGM Brazil in September 2020. At the time it was the largest container ship to ever come into the Port of New York and New Jersey. Since then, much larger ships have entered. Credit: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 17:01
    Photo ID: 9571106
    VIRIN: 260317-D-CR197-1117
    Resolution: 799x532
    Size: 153.81 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Arrival of CMA CGM Brazil in Port of NY & NJ in 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by JoAnne Castagna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Port Authority of NY &amp; NJ giving port tour
    Shipping vessel in Port of NY &amp; NJ
    Arrival of CMA CGM Brazil in Port of NY &amp; NJ in 2020
    Arrival of CMA CGM Brazil into the Port of NY &amp; NJ in 2020

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