The arrival of the CMA CGM Brazil in September 2020. At the time it was the largest container ship to ever come into the Port of New York and New Jersey. Since then, much larger ships have entered. Credit: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9571106
|VIRIN:
|260317-D-CR197-1117
|Resolution:
|799x532
|Size:
|153.81 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
This work, Arrival of CMA CGM Brazil in Port of NY & NJ in 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by JoAnne Castagna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A collaboration that runs deep: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers & Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
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