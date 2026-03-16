Bethann Rooney, port director, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (center with microphone) giving a tour of the Port of New York and New Jersey through Open House New York. Credit: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9571098
|VIRIN:
|260317-D-CR197-1111
|Resolution:
|1920x1440
|Size:
|597.97 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Port Authority of NY & NJ giving port tour [Image 4 of 4], by JoAnne Castagna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A collaboration that runs deep: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers & Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
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