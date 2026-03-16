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    Port Authority of NY & NJ giving port tour [Image 1 of 4]

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    Port Authority of NY &amp; NJ giving port tour

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by JoAnne Castagna 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    Bethann Rooney, port director, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (center with microphone) giving a tour of the Port of New York and New Jersey through Open House New York. Credit: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 17:01
    Photo ID: 9571098
    VIRIN: 260317-D-CR197-1111
    Resolution: 1920x1440
    Size: 597.97 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Port Authority of NY & NJ giving port tour [Image 4 of 4], by JoAnne Castagna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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