Shipping vessel in the Port of New York and New Jersey with U.S. Army Corps of Engineer, New York District staff in foreground. Credit: Alexander Gregory, project manager, New York District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9571103
|VIRIN:
|260317-D-CR197-1114
|Resolution:
|1616x1080
|Size:
|688.26 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shipping vessel in Port of NY & NJ [Image 4 of 4], by JoAnne Castagna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A collaboration that runs deep: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers & Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
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