F-35As Exercise readiness capabilities in war and peace times

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook, 6th Air Refueling Wing public affairs craftsman photographs F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, before routine flight exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. Flight exercises are vital to maintaining operational readiness in times of peace and war. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d. Lt. Julianna Figueroa)