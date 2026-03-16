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    F-35As Exercise readiness capabilities in war and peace times [Image 1 of 3]

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    F-35As Exercise readiness capabilities in war and peace times

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Julianna Figueroa 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, prepares to taxi on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. Flight exercises are vital to maintaining operational readiness in times of peace and war. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d. Lt. Julianna Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 16:09
    Photo ID: 9571015
    VIRIN: 260213-F-GY234-1001
    Resolution: 4665x2916
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-35As Exercise readiness capabilities in war and peace times [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Julianna Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-35As Exercise readiness capabilities in war and peace times
    F-35As Exercise readiness capabilities in war and peace times
    F-35As Exercise readiness capabilities in war and peace times

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    MacDill Air Force Base
    33rd Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II
    exercise
    TSGT Alexander Cook

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