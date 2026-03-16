F-35As Exercise readiness capabilities in war and peace times

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, taxing to the flightline before routine exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. Flight exercises are vital to maintaining operational readiness in times of peace and war. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d. Lt. Julianna Figueroa)