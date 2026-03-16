A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, taxing to the flightline before routine exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. Flight exercises are vital to maintaining operational readiness in times of peace and war. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d. Lt. Julianna Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 16:09
|Photo ID:
|9571016
|VIRIN:
|260213-F-GY234-1002
|Resolution:
|4497x2811
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35As Exercise readiness capabilities in war and peace times [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Julianna Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.