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    43rd Adjutant General Battalion civilian best in T2COM [Image 2 of 2]

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    43rd Adjutant General Battalion civilian best in T2COM

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Alphonso Brown, 43rd Adjutant General Battalion reception operations chief, ensures trainees are ready for shipping operations March 11 outside Bldg. 2100. Shipping is the last step of the reception process when trainees are transferred to their training units. Brown is the Transformation and Training Command’s 2025 Adjutant General Senior Civilian of the Year Award winner.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 15:37
    Photo ID: 9570974
    VIRIN: 260311-A-FH875-9548
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 43rd Adjutant General Battalion civilian best in T2COM [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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