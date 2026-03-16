43rd Adjutant General Battalion civilian best in T2COM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alphonso Brown, 43rd Adjutant General Battalion reception operations chief, ensures trainees are ready for shipping operations March 11 outside Bldg. 2100. Shipping is the last step of the reception process when trainees are transferred to their training units. Brown is the Transformation and Training Command’s 2025 Adjutant General Senior Civilian of the Year Award winner.