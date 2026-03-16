43rd Adjutant General Battalion civilian best in T2COM

Photo By Melissa Buckley | From left: Alphonso Brown, 43rd Adjutant General Battalion reception operations chief;...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | From left: Alphonso Brown, 43rd Adjutant General Battalion reception operations chief; Lt. Col. Kurtis Van Allen, 43rd Adjutant General Bn. commander; and Company A, 43rd Adjutant General Bn. 1st Sgt. First Sergeant Derrick Collins; discuss reception operations March 11 in Grant Hall. Brown is the Transformation and Training Command’s 2025 Adjutant General Senior Civilian of the Year Award winner. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Alphonso Brown, reception operations chief with the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence’s 43rd Adjutant General Battalion (Reception), is the Transformation and Training Command’s 2025 Adjutant General Senior Civilian of the Year Award winner.

“I am very proud and honored to have been recognized by T2COM as the very first AG Senior Civilian Award winner,” Brown said. “It feels good to bring it home to MSCoE and the 43rd.”

As Fort Leonard Wood’s reception operations chief, Brown manages in processing procedures for 25,000 to 30,000 of the U.S. Army’s newest recruits each year.

From arriving at the airport to joining their training units, Brown said his “scope of responsibility encompasses providing operational overwatch for the entire process.”

“It brings me great joy to be a member of the team that provides such a positive first impression to our country’s young men and women willingly committing their time to military service,” he added.

The retired U.S. Army veteran has served at the reception battalion for the last six years.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible first impression to the new members of the U.S. Army.I believe the work we do here is invaluable as it allows trainees to leave here fully on-boarded and able to focus on the training-at-hand without distractors,” Brown said. “We have a tremendous role in beginning the process of molding America’s future warriors.”

Lt. Col. Kurtis Van Allen, 43d Adjutant General Battalion commander, said his unit is “blessed and fortunate” to have Brown working there.

“Mr. Brown’s lifelong dedication to our nation, from hismilitary careerto his civilian service, is exemplary. As the operational engine of our mission, he ensures thousands of trainees receive a first impression of the Army defined by discipline and professionalism,” Van Allen said.

According to the 43rd Adjutant General Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Mia Gillens, Brown will now be competing for the Army-level 2025 Adjutant General Civilian of the Year.