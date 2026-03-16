From left: Alphonso Brown, 43rd Adjutant General Battalion reception operations chief; Lt. Col. Kurtis Van Allen, 43rd Adjutant General Bn. commander; and Company A, 43rd Adjutant General Bn. 1st Sgt. First Sergeant Derrick Collins; discuss reception operations March 11 in Grant Hall. Brown is the Transformation and Training Command’s 2025 Adjutant General Senior Civilian of the Year Award winner.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9570971
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-FH875-1000
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 43rd Adjutant General Battalion civilian best in T2COM [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
43rd Adjutant General Battalion civilian best in T2COM
No keywords found.