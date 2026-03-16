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    43rd Adjutant General Battalion civilian best in T2COM [Image 1 of 2]

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    43rd Adjutant General Battalion civilian best in T2COM

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    From left: Alphonso Brown, 43rd Adjutant General Battalion reception operations chief; Lt. Col. Kurtis Van Allen, 43rd Adjutant General Bn. commander; and Company A, 43rd Adjutant General Bn. 1st Sgt. First Sergeant Derrick Collins; discuss reception operations March 11 in Grant Hall. Brown is the Transformation and Training Command’s 2025 Adjutant General Senior Civilian of the Year Award winner.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 15:37
    Photo ID: 9570971
    VIRIN: 260311-A-FH875-1000
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 43rd Adjutant General Battalion civilian best in T2COM [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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