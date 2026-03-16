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    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces [Image 13 of 14]

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    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Elizalde 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jonathan Scott, right, a company commander with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, briefs Maj. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commanding general of 2nd MARDIV, on his companies plan during a visit in Rovaniemi, Finland, March 14, 2026. Marines participated in the force-on-force portion of exercise Cold Response 26 alongside Swedish soldiers with Skaraborg Regiment to improve combat readiness and lethality against a free-thinking adversary in an unscripted, realistic environment. This event marks one of the first times U.S. Marines have conducted this type of integrated infantry training with their Swedish counterparts since Sweden joined the NATO Alliance. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Elizalde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 14:09
    Photo ID: 9570743
    VIRIN: 260314-M-TP104-1169
    Resolution: 3599x5398
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Armando Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces
    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces
    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces
    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces
    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces
    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces
    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces
    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces
    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces
    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces
    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces
    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces
    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces
    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces

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    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Swedish Armed Forces
    Force-on-Force
    LIVEX
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCnews

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