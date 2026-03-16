CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: Swedish and U.S. Marine Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, provide security during a reconnaissance patrol in Rovaniemi, Finland, March 14, 2026. Marines participated in the force-on-force portion of exercise Cold Response 26 alongside Swedish soldiers with Skaraborg Regiment to improve combat readiness and lethality against a free-thinking adversary in an unscripted, realistic environment. This event marks one of the first times U.S. Marines have conducted this type of integrated infantry training with their Swedish counterparts since Sweden joined the NATO Alliance. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Elizalde)