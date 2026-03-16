U.S. Army equipment ready to be moved by rail from the Port of San Diego to Fort Carson, Colorado.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9570106
|VIRIN:
|260316-O-JX514-1003
|Resolution:
|1719x1320
|Size:
|418.95 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 834th Trans Bn and 4th ID Soldiers focus on mission in San Diego [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
834th Trans Bn and 4th ID Soldiers focus on mission in San Diego
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