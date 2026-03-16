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    834th Trans Bn and 4th ID Soldiers focus on mission in San Diego [Image 3 of 3]

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    834th Trans Bn and 4th ID Soldiers focus on mission in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Paul Harris 

    U.S. Army Transportation Command

    U.S. Army equipment ready to be moved by rail from the Port of San Diego to Fort Carson, Colorado.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 09:41
    Photo ID: 9570106
    VIRIN: 260316-O-JX514-1003
    Resolution: 1719x1320
    Size: 418.95 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    834th Trans Bn and 4th ID Soldiers focus on mission in San Diego

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