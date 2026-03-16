Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jacob Bunting, 834th Transportation Brigade, holds a shift meeting as equipment and cargo is readied for rail movement from the Port of San Diego.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9570098
|VIRIN:
|260316-O-JX514-1001
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 834th Trans Bn and 4th ID Soldiers focus on mission in San Diego [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
834th Trans Bn and 4th ID Soldiers focus on mission in San Diego
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