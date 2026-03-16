Date Taken: 03.16.2026 Date Posted: 03.17.2026 09:41 Photo ID: 9570098 VIRIN: 260316-O-JX514-1001 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 5.78 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, 834th Trans Bn and 4th ID Soldiers focus on mission in San Diego [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.