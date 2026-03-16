834th Trans Bn and 4th ID Soldiers focus on mission in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA-- San Diego is known for fish tacos and pristine beaches, but if you were to look around the port this week, it is a flurry of activity as the bay is abuzz with ocean spray from Marine Corps LCAC hovercraft and military helicopters overhead.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jacob Bunting from the 834th Transportation Battalion is the officer in charge of moving more than 1,000 pieces of equipment, including Strykers, for the 4th Infantry Division whose 1st Brigade is returning from a Korea deployment and needs to reset their equipment quickly at Fort Carson, Colo. for their next mission. It is a daunting challenge for the 14-year Army veteran because of the added element of moving heavy equipment via rail.



“Some of the things we have been struggling with are the blocking and bracing on the military train cars,” Bunting said. “We have to have our latches prepared and the Soldiers need to know the regulations so this military cargo can leave this terminal safely.”



A handful of 4th Infantry Division Soldiers are on-hand to help download the equipment from the vessel and onto rail cars. For some, it is their first chance to work on an operation of this size and scale.



“I never really thought about it, how this stuff gets where we’re going,” said Spc. Douglas Masirchin, 1st Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. “I have only ever used Strykers but now we are moving everything so I am learning how other equipment works that I would never see, day to day.”



Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Garcia, 1st Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, hopes his Soldiers see how a mission like this plays a part in the bigger global picture.



“They are out here doing a mission for the U.S. Army, what they signed up for, a deterrent,” Garcia said. “We are a piece of the pie, we are an Infantry brigade, and we are the front-line Soldiers for different parts of the world.”

He also appreciates the help from the 834th. “They make our work easy as we are able to balance our knowledge with their knowledge to get the mission done.”



It is a feeling of respect that is reciprocated.



“At the end of the day I know I am able to get the equipment home so it can be repaired and be prepared for the next mission,” Bunting said, “while also getting the Soldiers home to their families so they can spend time with them before their next mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2026 Date Posted: 03.17.2026 09:41 Story ID: 560707 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 834th Trans Bn and 4th ID Soldiers focus on mission in San Diego, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.