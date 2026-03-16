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    3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force discuss future opportunities [Image 5 of 6]

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    3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force discuss future opportunities

    LIELVāRDE, LATVIA

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Col. Robert Harless (left), commander of 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, receives a coin from Latvian Air Force Commander Col. Viesturs Masulis after a meeting to discuss future partnerships and training opportunities at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on Feb. 25, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 04:10
    Photo ID: 9569838
    VIRIN: 260225-A-BY519-1033
    Resolution: 5314x3543
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: LIELVāRDE, LV
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force discuss future opportunities [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force Discuss Future Opportunities
    3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force discuss future opportunities
    3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force discuss future opportunities
    3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force discuss future opportunities
    3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force discuss future opportunities
    3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force discuss future opportunities

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