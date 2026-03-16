3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force discuss future opportunities

U.S. Army Col. Robert Harless (left), commander of 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, receives a coin from Latvian Air Force Commander Col. Viesturs Masulis after a meeting to discuss future partnerships and training opportunities at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on Feb. 25, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 04:10
|Photo ID:
|9569838
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-BY519-1033
|Resolution:
|5314x3543
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|LIELVāRDE, LV
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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