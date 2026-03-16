3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force discuss future opportunities

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U.S. Army Col. Robert Harless (left), commander of 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, stands beside Latvian Air Force Commander Col. Viesturs Masulis after a meeting to discuss future partnerships and training opportunities at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on Feb. 25, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)