3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force discuss future opportunities

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The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade command team, comprised of Col. Robert Harless, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Lord and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ryan Dechent (not pictured) met with Latvian Air Force Commander Col. Viesturs Masulis to discuss future partnerships and training opportunities at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia on Feb. 25, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)