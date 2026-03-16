CW2 Whalen was promoted to CW3 during a ceremony at Osan Air Base on Jan 20th 2026 by 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade's commander, COL Clemente. The promotion recognized CW3 Whalen's technical expertise, leadership and continued commitment to excellence, marking a significant milestone in their career and reinforcing the importance of warrant officers in mission success.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9569756
|VIRIN:
|260119-A-VB604-5054
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Whalen Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at Osan Air Base. [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Sang Woo Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.