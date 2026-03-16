(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Whalen Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at Osan Air Base. [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Whalen Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at Osan Air Base.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Sang Woo Choi 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    CW2 Whalen was promoted to CW3 during a ceremony at Osan Air Base on Jan 20th 2026 by 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade's commander, COL Clemente. The promotion recognized CW3 Whalen's technical expertise, leadership and continued commitment to excellence, marking a significant milestone in their career and reinforcing the importance of warrant officers in mission success.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 03:25
    Photo ID: 9569755
    VIRIN: 260119-A-VB604-7624
    Resolution: 4790x3193
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Whalen Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at Osan Air Base. [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Sang Woo Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Whalen Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at Osan Air Base.
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Whalen Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at Osan Air Base.
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Whalen Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at Osan Air Base.
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Whalen Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at Osan Air Base.
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Whalen Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at Osan Air Base.
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Whalen Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at Osan Air Base.
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Whalen Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at Osan Air Base.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery