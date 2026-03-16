Chief Warrant Officer 2 Whalen Promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at Osan Air Base.

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CW2 Whalen was promoted to CW3 during a ceremony at Osan Air Base on Jan 20th 2026 by 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade's commander, COL Clemente. The promotion recognized CW3 Whalen's technical expertise, leadership and continued commitment to excellence, marking a significant milestone in their career and reinforcing the importance of warrant officers in mission success.