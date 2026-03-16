The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard speaks to attendees alongside recruiters during the Yuma Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Mar. 14, 2026. The Yuma Airshow is the installation’s largest annual community outreach event, showcasing Marine Corps aviation and strengthening the bond between the installation and the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 00:25
|Photo ID:
|9569653
|VIRIN:
|260314-M-FR804-1226
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.