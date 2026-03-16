U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026

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The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard speaks to attendees alongside recruiters during the Yuma Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Mar. 14, 2026. The Yuma Airshow is the installation’s largest annual community outreach event, showcasing Marine Corps aviation and strengthening the bond between the installation and the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)