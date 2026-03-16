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    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026 [Image 4 of 13]

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    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maggie Hardy, a stable keeper with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, and Reno, a horse with the MCG, pose for a photo during the Yuma Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Mar. 14, 2026. The Yuma Airshow is the installation’s largest annual community outreach event, showcasing Marine Corps aviation and strengthening the bond between the installation and the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 00:25
    Photo ID: 9569637
    VIRIN: 260314-M-FR804-1126
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Yuma Airshow 2026

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