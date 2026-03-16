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    Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’ [Image 5 of 8]

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    Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Though on a different scale, one of Picatinny’s favorite past times continued on Friday, March 13 with the Spring Fling, as high school teams sent produce flying into Lake Picatinny with catapults and trebuchets.

    This event was a makeup for the annual Pumpkin Sling, which was cancelled last year due to the government shutdown. As pumpkins are out of season in the spring, the three teams used cantaloupes instead.

    U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 18:14
    Photo ID: 9569328
    VIRIN: 260313-O-GY890-5375
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’ [Image 8 of 8], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’
    Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’
    Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’
    Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’
    Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’
    Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’
    Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’
    Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’

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