PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Though on a different scale, one of Picatinny’s favorite past times continued on Friday, March 13 with the Spring Fling, as high school teams sent produce flying into Lake Picatinny with catapults and trebuchets.
This event was a makeup for the annual Pumpkin Sling, which was cancelled last year due to the government shutdown. As pumpkins are out of season in the spring, the three teams used cantaloupes instead.
U.S. Army photo by Carly Michelson
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9569315
|VIRIN:
|260314-O-GY890-3213
|Resolution:
|3845x2746
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
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|0
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|0
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Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’
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