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    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies [Image 12 of 39]

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    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene from the Black River Falls (Wis.) Middle School Career Day visit to Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 4, 20265, is shown at the installation. Six eighth-grade students and one adult leader with the middle school visited four agencies at the post to learn about career opportunities. The visit was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, 88th Readiness Division, and other areas of the post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 15:07
    Photo ID: 9568918
    VIRIN: 260304-A-OK556-5051
    Resolution: 3876x2907
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies [Image 39 of 39], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies
    Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies

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