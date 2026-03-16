Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies

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A scene from the Black River Falls (Wis.) Middle School Career Day visit to Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 4, 20265, is shown at the installation. Six eighth-grade students and one adult leader with the middle school visited four agencies at the post to learn about career opportunities. The visit was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, 88th Readiness Division, and other areas of the post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)