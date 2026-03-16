Black River Falls students hold Career Day visit with Fort McCoy agencies

Photo By Melissa Dubois | A scene from the Black River Falls (Wis.) Middle School Career Day visit to Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 4, 20265, is shown at the installation. Six eighth-grade students and one adult leader with the middle school visited four agencies at the post to learn about career opportunities. The visit was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, 88th Readiness Division, and other areas of the post. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Melissa Dubois | A scene from the Black River Falls (Wis.) Middle School Career Day visit to Fort...... read more read more

Six eighth-grade students and one adult leader with Black River Falls (Wis.) Middle School visited Fort McCoy on March 4 for a Career Day visit with several agencies at Fort McCoy.

Their visit included viewing the locomotive train house managed by the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC), LRC’s Installation Materiel Maintenance Activity, the Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center, and a Fort McCoy dining facility.

The Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office helped coordinate the visit. LRC employees John Cobb, Terry Altman, Jim Gouker, Matt Salm, and LRC Director Tonya Morene assisted at their facilities. Medical Simulations Training Center Interim Director Ben Leonard talked about the MSTC mission and showed them the facility.

All of the people involved collaborated with 88th Readiness Division’s Amy Sikorski and the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office to orchestrate this Career Day learning opportunity. Students said they appreciated the opportunity, and likewise the employees appreciated the opportunity to support the event.

Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”

For more information about tour events at Fort McCoy, contact the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office by email at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.list.pao-admin@army.mil, or go online to see the Fort McCoy Guide at https://d34w7g4gy10iej.cloudfront.net/pubs/pdf_73364.pdf.

Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.”

The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services.

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.” See more at https://home.army.mil/imcom.