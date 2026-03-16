U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island graduate the Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival (MCIWS) course on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 13, 2026. During the course, the students learn the duties of a MCIWS through instructional classes and practical application. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 13:37
|Photo ID:
|9568660
|VIRIN:
|260313-M-UA605-1065
|Resolution:
|5180x3453
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIWS 2-26 Graduation [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.