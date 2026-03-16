MCIWS 2-26 Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island graduate the Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival (MCIWS) course on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 13, 2026. During the course, the students learn the duties of a MCIWS through instructional classes and practical application. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)