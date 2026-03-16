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    MCIWS 2-26 Graduation [Image 8 of 8]

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    MCIWS 2-26 Graduation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island graduate the Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival (MCIWS) course on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 13, 2026. During the course, the students learn the duties of a MCIWS through instructional classes and practical application. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 13:37
    Photo ID: 9568656
    VIRIN: 260313-M-UA605-1187
    Resolution: 5684x3789
    Size: 8.72 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCIWS 2-26 Graduation [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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