Military Working Dog Edzsi, assigned to the 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, has her fur brushed by her handler, U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Plush, after a bath at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 13, 2026. Routine grooming supports the health and readiness of military working dogs and strengthens the bond between dog and handler. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9568409
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-PT551-4600
|Resolution:
|7373x4608
|Size:
|7.92 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD Spa Day [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.