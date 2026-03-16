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    MWD Spa Day [Image 18 of 20]

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    MWD Spa Day

    GERMANY

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Military Working Dog Edzsi, assigned to the 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, is toweled dry by her handler, U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Plush, after a bath at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 13, 2026. Routine grooming supports the health and readiness of military working dogs and strengthens the bond between dog and handler. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9568397
    VIRIN: 260313-A-PT551-8694
    Resolution: 5743x4594
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MWD Spa Day [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    EverVigilant
    SwordOfFreedom

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