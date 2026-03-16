MWD Spa Day

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Military Working Dog Edzsi, assigned to the 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, has her fur brushed by her handler, U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Plush, after a bath at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 13, 2026. Routine grooming supports the health and readiness of military working dogs and strengthens the bond between dog and handler. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)