Maj. Leanne Babcock, Oregon Air National Guard Director of Logistics, is shown in uniform alongside her civilian role as executive director of the Dauntless Veteran Foundation. Babcock also serves as the Oregon ESGR Employer Outreach Director and helps lead programs supporting veterans transitioning into agriculture.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9568288
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-FS713-7493
|Resolution:
|3072x2048
|Size:
|1000.9 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Oregon Guard women leaders set example through military service and nonprofit work supporting veterans
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