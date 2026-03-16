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    Maj. Leanne Babcock [Image 2 of 3]

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    Maj. Leanne Babcock

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Maj. Leanne Babcock, Oregon Air National Guard Director of Logistics, is shown in uniform alongside her civilian role as executive director of the Dauntless Veteran Foundation. Babcock also serves as the Oregon ESGR Employer Outreach Director and helps lead programs supporting veterans transitioning into agriculture.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 10:25
    Photo ID: 9568288
    VIRIN: 260316-A-FS713-7493
    Resolution: 3072x2048
    Size: 1000.9 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Leanne Babcock [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Dakota Olson-Harris
    Maj. Leanne Babcock
    Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid

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