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    Capt. Dakota Olson-Harris [Image 1 of 3]

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    Capt. Dakota Olson-Harris

    EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Capt. Dakota Olson-Harris, commander of the Oregon National Guard’s 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, is shown in uniform alongside her civilian role as co-founder of the Reveille and Retreat Project. Olson-Harris helps lead the nonprofit organization that creates retreats and programs supporting the health and wellness of women veterans.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 10:25
    Photo ID: 9568287
    VIRIN: 260316-A-FS713-2449
    Resolution: 1326x675
    Size: 183.64 KB
    Location: EUGENE, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Capt. Dakota Olson-Harris [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Dakota Olson-Harris
    Maj. Leanne Babcock
    Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid

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    Oregon Guard women leaders set example through military service and nonprofit work supporting veterans

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