Capt. Dakota Olson-Harris, commander of the Oregon National Guard’s 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, is shown in uniform alongside her civilian role as co-founder of the Reveille and Retreat Project. Olson-Harris helps lead the nonprofit organization that creates retreats and programs supporting the health and wellness of women veterans.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9568287
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-FS713-2449
|Resolution:
|1326x675
|Size:
|183.64 KB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Oregon Guard women leaders set example through military service and nonprofit work supporting veterans
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