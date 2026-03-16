Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid, Oregon Air National Guard 142nd Medical Group chief, is shown in uniform alongside her civilian role as executive director of the Returning Veterans Project. Almond-Schmid serves in the Oregon Air National Guard while helping lead the nonprofit organization that connects veterans with volunteer health care providers across Oregon and southwest Washington.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9568286
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-FS713-8245
|Resolution:
|1096x722
|Size:
|135.67 KB
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Guard women leaders set example through military service and nonprofit work supporting veterans
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