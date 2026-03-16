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Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid, Oregon Air National Guard 142nd Medical Group chief, is shown in uniform alongside her civilian role as executive director of the Returning Veterans Project. Almond-Schmid serves in the Oregon Air National Guard while helping lead the nonprofit organization that connects veterans with volunteer health care providers across Oregon and southwest Washington.