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    Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid [Image 3 of 3]

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    Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid, Oregon Air National Guard 142nd Medical Group chief, is shown in uniform alongside her civilian role as executive director of the Returning Veterans Project. Almond-Schmid serves in the Oregon Air National Guard while helping lead the nonprofit organization that connects veterans with volunteer health care providers across Oregon and southwest Washington.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 10:25
    Photo ID: 9568286
    VIRIN: 260316-A-FS713-8245
    Resolution: 1096x722
    Size: 135.67 KB
    Location: OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Dakota Olson-Harris
    Maj. Leanne Babcock
    Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid

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    National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Women in the Military
    Oregon National Guard - Oregon Military Department

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