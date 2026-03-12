Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi

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U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team maneuver and provide security during a live-fire exercise as part of Hanuman Guardian in Lopburi, Thailand, March 12, 2026.



Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. William China)