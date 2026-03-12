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    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi [Image 3 of 6]

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    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. William China 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team maneuver and provide security during a live-fire exercise as part of Hanuman Guardian in Lopburi, Thailand, March 12, 2026.

    Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. William China)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 00:51
    Photo ID: 9567636
    VIRIN: 260311-A-QS731-3994
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi [Image 6 of 6], by SGT William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi
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    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi
    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi
    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Bilateral Training
    Enduring Partnership
    Readiness
    Hanuman Guardian
    Partnership

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