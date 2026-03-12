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    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi

    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi

    Photo By Sgt. William China | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion,...... read more read more

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.11.2026

    Story by Sgt. William China 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi
    LOPBURI, THAILAND - U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1-2 SBCT, deliberately moved across rugged terrain during a live-fire exercise, part of Hanuman Guardian 2026, March 12, 2026.

    Soldiers established fighting positions along a dirt berm and engaged targets downrange with M4 and M249 machine guns. Team leaders directed fire while gunners and assistant gunners maintained steady control of their weapons systems. The training required precise communication and coordination across the team, reinforcing the fundamentals necessary for combat operations.

    Exercises such as Hanuman Guardian provide an opportunity for units to train in realistic environments while strengthening partnerships with allied forces. The training also allows leaders to evaluate how soldiers perform under pressure while operating in unfamiliar terrain and climate conditions.

    “It's a huge opportunity for us,” said Lt. Col. Mike Wallace, battalion commander, 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, highlighting how training in this environment helps ensure soldiers remain ready to respond to complex missions alongside regional partners.

    Soldiers conducted casualty evacuation scenarios testing combat lifesaver skills and small unit coordination. Teams assessed simulated casualties, provided aid, and prepared them for movement while maintaining security and situational awareness. The training reinforced rapid decision making, communication, and teamwork while maintaining focus on the mission and the safety of fellow Soldiers.

    For the soldiers participating in the training, the exercise represents more than a series of events on a training schedule. Each drill reinforces the skills required to operate effectively in dynamic environments while strengthening relationships with partner forces.

    “It's all about generating readiness for us and really our Royal Thai counterparts. So here we are, ...doing aggressive combined arms, live fires,” said Wallace.

    Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Story and photos by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. William China)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 00:51
    Story ID: 560593
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi, by SGT William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi
    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi
    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi
    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi
    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi
    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi

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    TAGS

    royal-thai-army
    bilateral-exercise
    7th-infantry-division
    enduring-partners
    hu25-guardian
    us-army-pacific-usarpac

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