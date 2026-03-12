Yeoman 1st Class Robert J. Carter, administrative officer assistant, Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East, signs re-enlistment documents prior to his re-enlistment ceremony at MSC Far East headquarters, Singapore Naval Installation, Singapore, Feb. 26, 2026. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 20:37
|Photo ID:
|9567531
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-IX266-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
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Yeoman 1st Class Named MSC Far East 2025 Sailor of the Year
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