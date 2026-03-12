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    Yeoman 1st Class Named MSC Far East 2025 Sailor of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

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    Yeoman 1st Class Named MSC Far East 2025 Sailor of the Year

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    Yeoman 1st Class Robert J. Carter, center, administrative officer assistant, Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East, pledges the oath of enlistment during his re-enlistment ceremony at MSC Far East headquarters, Singapore Naval Installation, Singapore, Feb. 26, 2026. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 20:37
    Photo ID: 9567530
    VIRIN: 260226-N-IX266-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Yeoman 1st Class Named MSC Far East 2025 Sailor of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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