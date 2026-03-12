Date Taken: 02.25.2026 Date Posted: 03.15.2026 20:37 Photo ID: 9567530 VIRIN: 260226-N-IX266-1004 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 8.13 MB Location: SINGAPORE, SG

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Yeoman 1st Class Named MSC Far East 2025 Sailor of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.