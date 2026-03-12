Yeoman 1st Class Named MSC Far East 2025 Sailor of the Year

Photo By Grady Fontana | Yeoman 1st Class Robert J. Carter, center, administrative officer assistant, Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East, pledges the oath of enlistment during his re-enlistment ceremony at MSC Far East headquarters, Singapore Naval Installation, Singapore, Feb. 26, 2026. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana) see less | View Image Page

A yeoman first class assigned to Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East was named the command’s Sailor of the Year for 2025 during an all-hands announcement Feb. 20, 2026, at MSC Far East headquarters, Singapore Naval Installation in Singapore.

Yeoman 1st Class Robert J. Carter, an administrative officer assistant and command career counselor from Chicago, was named MSC Far East SOY, against those who competed from MSC out-stations in the Indo-Pacific region.

“YN1 Carter’s selection as MSC Far East Sailor of the Year reflects his exceptional professionalism, deep knowledge and dedication to mission accomplishment,” said Capt. David L. Reyes, Commodore of MSC Far East. “The competition is always stiff, but he consistently demonstrates genuine care for the personnel he serves while executing his duties with precision and reliability. He sets the standard for excellence across MSC Far East.”

As assistant administrative officer, Carter helps maintain the daily operations of the administrative department. Working in a dynamic operational environment, he supports the delivery of customer service across six MSC units throughout the Pacific Fleet.

Carter graduated from Lincoln Park High School in Chicago in 2015 and enlisted in the Navy in February 2017 at age 19.

According to Carter, he joined the Navy to better himself, serve his country and experience the world. Since joining MSC Far East, Carter was SOY for calendar year 2023 as a petty officer second class, and meritoriously promoted to petty officer first class in 2024. He was also “coined” by the chief of naval operations. He has earned several personal awards during his eight-year career, including a Joint Commendation Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and three flag-level letters of commendation.

Carter said his ability to adapt to different situations has been key to his success.

“Being able to adapt to different situations and people is a key trait to making it through life,” Carter said. “New challenges arise every day, and you have to be able to roll with the punches.”

During his naval career, Carter completed two deployments with Carrier Strike Group 8 aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). During his first deployment with U.S. 6th Fleet, he visited France, Portugal, Greece, the United Kingdom and the Arctic Circle. His second deployment with U.S. 5th Fleet took him to Oman.

Carter has also lived in Belgium for two years and in Singapore for four years, traveling to several countries in the region during his time in the Navy.

In his current role, Carter said one of the most rewarding aspects of his work is interacting with MSC personnel. “I like getting to know our civil service mariners and working with people from diverse backgrounds,” Carter said. “I never knew what MSC was until I started working for them.”

Carter also serves as a special issuance passport agent, helping ensure military and civilian personnel have the necessary travel documents to support global operations.

“Our military and civilian personnel travel frequently and operate worldwide,” Carter said. “Ensuring they can obtain passports or visas to support their mission is critical.”

One of Carter’s most memorable experiences in the Navy was becoming a “Blue Nose” Sailor while deployed aboard Harry S. Truman.

“One of my coolest experiences was when the carrier strike group entered the Arctic Circle in October 2018,” Carter said. “It was the first time a U.S. carrier had done so in 27 years.”

Carter recently reenlisted in the Navy and looks forward to continuing his career as a Sailor. He credits strong mentors and the command triad for helping guide him and encourages junior Sailors to take advantage of available resources.

“Don’t ever say you can’t do something,” Carter said. “You just haven’t figured it out yet. Use all the resources you can to succeed.”

MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.