(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Corey R. Heisey, outgoing command sergeant major of the 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, salutes the American flag at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 15, 2026, during a change of responsibility ceremony. The ceremony included the passing of the colors, representing Heisey relinquishing his responsibility as the battalion’s senior enlisted leader to incoming U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond R. Lehman. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 16:12
    Photo ID: 9567448
    VIRIN: 260315-Z-PS604-1028
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Vail Forbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major
    228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major
    228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major
    228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major
    228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major
    228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major
    228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania army national guard
    Change of responsibility
    fort Indiantown gap
    army national guard
    retirement
    bison2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery