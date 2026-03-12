228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major

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Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Corey R. Heisey, outgoing command sergeant major of the 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, salutes the American flag at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 15, 2026, during a change of responsibility ceremony. The ceremony included the passing of the colors, representing Heisey relinquishing his responsibility as the battalion’s senior enlisted leader to incoming U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond R. Lehman. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck)