228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond R. Lehman, incoming command sergeant major of the 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania receives the battalion colors during a change of responsibility ceremony, March 15, 2026. The ceremony included the passing of the colors, representing retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Corey R. Heisey relinquishing his responsibility as the battalion’s senior enlisted leader to Lehman. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck)