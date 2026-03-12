228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond R. Lehman, incoming command sergeant major of the 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania receives the battalion colors during a change of responsibility ceremony, March 15, 2026. The ceremony included the passing of the colors, representing retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Corey R. Heisey relinquishing his responsibility as the battalion’s senior enlisted leader to Lehman. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 16:16
|Photo ID:
|9567447
|VIRIN:
|260315-Z-PS604-1011
|Resolution:
|280x187
|Size:
|20.56 KB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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