228th MTB welcomes Lehman as incoming command sergeant major

U.S. Soldiers with the 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, alongside family, friends and distinguished guests, honor retired Command Sgt. Maj. Corey R. Heisey as he relinquishes his role as the battalion’s senior enlisted leader at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 15, 2026. During the ceremony, Heisey passed the battalion colors and responsibility of senior enlisted leader to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond R. Lehman. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 16:13
|Photo ID:
|9567439
|VIRIN:
|260315-Z-PS604-1002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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